Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) has a beta value of 1.6 and has seen 3,805,125 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.5 Million, closed the last trade at $0.8 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 11.11% during that session. The APEX stock price is -196.25% off its 52-week high price of $2.37 and 67.5% above the 52-week low of $0.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 922.1 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.36 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Apex Global Brands Inc. (APEX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) trade information

Sporting 11.11% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Aug 28 when the APEX stock price touched $0.81 or saw a rise of 1.23%. Year-to-date, Apex Global Brands Inc. shares have moved 2.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) have changed 16.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 223.25 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 164.15.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 556.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.25 while the price target rests at a high of $5.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +556.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 556.25% from current levels.

Apex Global Brands Inc. (APEX) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +13.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.