Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,224,480 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.19 Billion, closed the last trade at $26.97 per share which meant it gained $3.88 on the day or 16.8% during that session. The RYTM stock price is -3.71% off its 52-week high price of $27.97 and 51.84% above the 52-week low of $12.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 426.17 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 217.68 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RYTM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.84.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) trade information

Sporting 16.8% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Aug 28 when the RYTM stock price touched $27.97- or saw a rise of 3.58%. Year-to-date, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved 17.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 46.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) have changed 26.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.92 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RYTM) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -61.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.1%.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 101.05% with a share float percentage of 108.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 149 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 5.21 Million shares worth more than $116.18 Million. As of June 29, 2020, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 11.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, with the holding of over 4.91 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $109.54 Million and represent 11.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 7.74% shares in the company for having 3414480 shares of worth $64.33 Million while later fund manager owns 1.34 Million shares of worth $20.43 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.04% of company’s outstanding stock.