Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,285,490 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $728.7 Million, closed the last trade at $16.02 per share which meant it gained $1.65 on the day or 11.48% during that session. The PASG stock price is -138.64% off its 52-week high price of $38.23 and 49.5% above the 52-week low of $8.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 302.81 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 236.25 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Passage Bio, Inc. (PASG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.76.

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) trade information

Sporting 11.48% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Aug 28 when the PASG stock price touched $16.98- or saw a rise of 5.65%. Year-to-date, Passage Bio, Inc. shares have moved -27.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) have changed -14.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.58 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $28.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 77.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25 while the price target rests at a high of $32.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +102.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 56.05% from current levels.

Passage Bio, Inc. (PASG) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -257.3%.

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.12% with a share float percentage of 69.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Passage Bio, Inc. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 6.96 Million shares worth more than $190.3 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 15.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Frazier Management LLC, with the holding of over 5.01 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $136.9 Million and represent 11.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.52% shares in the company for having 690162 shares of worth $15.2 Million while later fund manager owns 500.34 Thousand shares of worth $13.67 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.1% of company’s outstanding stock.