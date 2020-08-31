Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) has a beta value of 0.92 and has seen 1,679,878 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.98 Million, closed the last trade at $2.71 per share which meant it lost -$0.2 on the day or -6.87% during that session. The SONN stock price is -1914.76% off its 52-week high price of $54.6 and 11.44% above the 52-week low of $2.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.2 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.41 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (SONN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) trade information

Despite being -6.87% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 24 when the SONN stock price touched $4.94-4 or saw a rise of 45.14%. Year-to-date, Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. shares have moved -82.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) have changed -1.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 559.4 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 126.85.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 158.3% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +158.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 158.3% from current levels.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (SONN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +22.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -23.9%.