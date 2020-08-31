Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has a beta value of 1.47 and has seen 5,282,565 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $767.85 Million, closed the last trade at $12.31 per share which meant it gained $0.28 on the day or 2.33% during that session. The ANF stock price is -52.97% off its 52-week high price of $18.83 and 39.72% above the 52-week low of $7.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.67 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.65 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) trade information

Sporting 2.33% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Aug 27 when the ANF stock price touched $13.20- or saw a rise of 6.74%. Year-to-date, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares have moved -28.8%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) have changed 22.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.41 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.68.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.99% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +62.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -35.01% from current levels.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -498.63%, compared to -33.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -113% and -11.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -16.6%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -41.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 18%.