SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) has a beta value of 1.56 and has seen 5,860,858 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.15 Million, closed the last trade at $0.46 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -16.03% during that session. The PER stock price is -280.44% off its 52-week high price of $1.75 and 45.65% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.97 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 927.36 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SandRidge Permian Trust (PER) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) trade information

Despite being -16.03% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Aug 27 when the PER stock price touched $0.85 or saw a rise of 45.88%. Year-to-date, SandRidge Permian Trust shares have moved -45.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) have changed 11.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 275.84 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.3.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 986.96% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +986.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 986.96% from current levels.

SandRidge Permian Trust (PER) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -32.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -31.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.

PER Dividends

SandRidge Permian Trust is expected to release its next earnings report between November 05 and November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.05 at a share yield of 8.76%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 30.96%.

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.77% with a share float percentage of 1.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SandRidge Permian Trust having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CALPERS (California-Public Employees Retirement System) with over 173.3 Thousand shares worth more than $78.33 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, CALPERS (California-Public Employees Retirement System) held 0.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 39.54 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.87 Thousand and represent 0.08% of shares outstanding.