Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,170,577 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $180.4 Million, closed the last trade at $6.61 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -1.93% during that session. The REKR stock price is -5.9% off its 52-week high price of $7 and 72.01% above the 52-week low of $1.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.38 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 239.79 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Rekor Systems, Inc. (REKR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) trade information

Despite being -1.93% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Aug 28 when the REKR stock price touched $7.00-5 or saw a rise of 5.57%. Year-to-date, Rekor Systems, Inc. shares have moved 73.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 44.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) have changed 76.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 111.22 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.46.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6, which means that the shares’ value could jump -9.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -9.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -9.23% from current levels.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (REKR) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.8 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $4.98 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0.3% for the current quarter.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -76.3%.