Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ:TEUM) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,421,210 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $94.8 Million, closed the last trade at $0.68 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 10.82% during that session. The TEUM stock price is -242.65% off its 52-week high price of $2.33 and 57.35% above the 52-week low of $0.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.04 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.47 Million shares.

Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ:TEUM) trade information

Sporting 10.82% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Aug 28 when the TEUM stock price touched $0.69 or saw a rise of 1.03%. Year-to-date, Pareteum Corporation shares have moved 56.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.6%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ:TEUM) have changed -17.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.9 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.75 while the price target rests at a high of $0.75. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +10.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.29% from current levels.

Pareteum Corporation (TEUM) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $33.13 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $33.74 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2019. Year-ago sales stood $8.01 Million and $14.31 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 313.7% for the current quarter and 135.7% for the next.

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.