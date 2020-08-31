Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.41, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.67 while the price target rests at a high of $7.34. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +50.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -24.95% from current levels.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nokia Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +26.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 8%, compared to 0.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 16.7% and -11.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.5%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.3 Billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.77 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $6.32 Billion and $7.64 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -0.4% for the current quarter and 1.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -67.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +102.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17.8%.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.78% with a share float percentage of 4.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nokia Corporation having a total of 453 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Primecap Management Company with over 27.78 Million shares worth more than $122.22 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Primecap Management Company held 4.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ariel Investments, LLC, with the holding of over 15.72 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $69.17 Million and represent 2.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Primecap Odyssey Stock Fund and Vanguard Fenway Fds-Primecap Core Fund. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.7% shares in the company for having 4571242 shares of worth $16.37 Million while later fund manager owns 4.48 Million shares of worth $13.88 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.68% of company’s outstanding stock.