Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has a beta value of 0.98 and has seen 3,504,305 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.84 Billion, closed the last trade at $38.77 per share which meant it gained $0.52 on the day or 1.35% during that session. The MRVL stock price is -1.62% off its 52-week high price of $39.4 and 57.57% above the 52-week low of $16.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.83 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.31 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 28 have rated it as a Hold, with 21 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.25.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) trade information

Sporting 1.35% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 31 when the MRVL stock price touched $38.80- or saw a rise of 0.47%. Year-to-date, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. shares have moved 45.4%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) have changed 5.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.96 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.8.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +74.18% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 37.88%, compared to -0.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 47.1% and 64.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +9.6%.

24 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $750.95 Million for the current quarter. 24 have an estimated revenue figure of $786.19 Million for the next quarter concluding in January 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $662.47 Million and $717.67 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 13.4% for the current quarter and 9.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +20.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +873.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 37.9%.

MRVL Dividends

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 27 and August 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.24 at a share yield of 0.63%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.48%.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 101.34% with a share float percentage of 102.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Marvell Technology Group Ltd. having a total of 722 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 94.13 Million shares worth more than $3.3 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 14.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 86.12 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.02 Billion and represent 12.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.96% shares in the company for having 26331702 shares of worth $923.19 Million while later fund manager owns 19.56 Million shares of worth $442.7 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.94% of company’s outstanding stock.