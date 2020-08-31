Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) has a beta value of 0.97 and has seen 1,001,390 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $164.95 Million, closed the last trade at $4.19 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 6.08% during that session. The KIN stock price is -184.73% off its 52-week high price of $11.93 and 25.89% above the 52-week low of $3.105. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 356.54 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 371.75 Million shares.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) trade information

Sporting 6.08% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Aug 28 when the KIN stock price touched $4.47-6 or saw a rise of 6.26%. Year-to-date, Kindred Biosciences, Inc. shares have moved -50.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) have changed 19.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 593.39 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.6.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (KIN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -61.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -69.81%, compared to 12.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 23.1% and 32.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +869%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $560Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $630Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.1 Million and $1.4 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -49.3% for the current quarter and -55% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -1.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +0.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40%.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.66% with a share float percentage of 71.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kindred Biosciences, Inc. having a total of 104 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Park West Asset Management LLC with over 6.63 Million shares worth more than $29.76 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Park West Asset Management LLC held 16.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.48 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.14 Million and represent 6.3% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.86% shares in the company for having 1127689 shares of worth $4.51 Million while later fund manager owns 782.39 Thousand shares of worth $3.93 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.99% of company’s outstanding stock.