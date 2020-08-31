PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED) has a beta value of 1.86 and has seen 7,090,138 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $109.63 Million, closed the last trade at $1.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.59 on the day or -27.96% during that session. The PED stock price is -64.47% off its 52-week high price of $2.5 and 56.12% above the 52-week low of $0.667. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16.07 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.8 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED) trade information

Despite being -27.96% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Aug 27 when the PED stock price touched $2.5 or saw a rise of 39.2%. Year-to-date, PEDEVCO Corp. shares have moved -8.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED) have changed 66.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 325.16 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 180.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 360.53% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +360.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 360.53% from current levels.

PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +54% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -104.6%.