Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) has a beta value of 0.07 and has seen 1,162,267 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.8 Million, closed the last trade at $0.38 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -2.53% during that session. The CHEK stock price is -523.68% off its 52-week high price of $2.37 and 7.89% above the 52-week low of $0.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.22 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.75 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) trade information

Despite being -2.53% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 24 when the CHEK stock price touched $0.425 or saw a rise of 9.41%. Year-to-date, Check-Cap Ltd. shares have moved -77.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.6%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) have changed -39.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 530.86 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 111.76.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2, which means that the shares’ value could jump 426.32% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $2. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +426.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 426.32% from current levels.

Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +12.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +33.6%.