TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has a beta value of 3.23 and has seen 2,240,702 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $83.05 Million, closed the last trade at $0.66 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 3.13% during that session. The TTI stock price is -230.3% off its 52-week high price of $2.18 and 66.67% above the 52-week low of $0.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.23 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.66 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) trade information

Sporting 3.13% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Aug 28 when the TTI stock price touched $0.6797 or saw a rise of 2.9%. Year-to-date, TETRA Technologies, Inc. shares have moved -66.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) have changed -5.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 683.46 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 120.75.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1, which means that the shares’ value could jump 51.52% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1 while the price target rests at a high of $1. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +51.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 51.52% from current levels.

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TETRA Technologies, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 480%, compared to -26.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -400% and -466.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -28.4%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $166.5 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $161.02 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $276Million and $259.46 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -39.7% for the current quarter and -37.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +12.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -499.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 29%.

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.24% with a share float percentage of 86.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TETRA Technologies, Inc. having a total of 158 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Roumell Asset Management LLC with over 7.74 Million shares worth more than $4.14 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Roumell Asset Management LLC held 6.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc., with the holding of over 7.73 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.13 Million and represent 6.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.49% shares in the company for having 8172437 shares of worth $3.97 Million while later fund manager owns 6.04 Million shares of worth $3.23 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.8% of company’s outstanding stock.