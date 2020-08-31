Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) has a beta value of 1.3 and has seen 14,974,153 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.25 Billion, closed the last trade at $13.07 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 0.62% during that session. The PLUG stock price is -9.79% off its 52-week high price of $14.35 and 83.86% above the 52-week low of $2.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 28.94 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 28.1 Million shares.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) trade information

Sporting 0.62% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 26 when the PLUG stock price touched $13.72- or saw a rise of 4.74%. Year-to-date, Plug Power Inc. shares have moved 313.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) have changed 62.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 52.02 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.85.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) estimates and forecasts

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $110.79 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $88.57 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $61Million and $94.5 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 81.6% for the current quarter and -6.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +8.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25%.