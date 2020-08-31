Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has a beta value of 1.56 and has seen 5,730,713 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $765.02 Billion, closed the last trade at $285.24 per share which meant it lost -$3.76 on the day or -1.3% during that session. The BABA stock price is -2.54% off its 52-week high price of $292.48 and 43.32% above the 52-week low of $161.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 19.95 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.52 Million shares.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) trade information

Despite being -1.3% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 26 when the BABA stock price touched $292.48 or saw a rise of 2.63%. Year-to-date, Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares have moved 34.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) have changed 13.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 36.84 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.23.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +36.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 20.19%, compared to 4.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 14.1% and -83.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +34.4%.

27 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $22.79 Billion for the current quarter. 25 have an estimated revenue figure of $29.93 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $14.97 Billion and $20.3 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 52.3% for the current quarter and 47.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +42.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +67.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.32%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.8% with a share float percentage of 65.4%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alibaba Group Holding Limited having a total of 2620 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 90.97 Million shares worth more than $19.62 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 3.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 67.6 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.58 Billion and represent 2.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.14% shares in the company for having 30668078 shares of worth $6.22 Billion while later fund manager owns 24.94 Million shares of worth $5.05 Billion as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.93% of company’s outstanding stock.