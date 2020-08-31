Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,862,748 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.13 Million, closed the last trade at $1.3 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 2.36% during that session. The SFET stock price is -1315.38% off its 52-week high price of $18.4 and 28.46% above the 52-week low of $0.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 693.33 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.57 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) trade information

Sporting 2.36% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Aug 27 when the SFET stock price touched $1.32 or saw a rise of 3.03%. Year-to-date, Safe-T Group Ltd shares have moved -57.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) have changed -14.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 230.28 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 146.68.

Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.