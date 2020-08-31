CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) has a beta value of 2.83 and has seen 3,265,918 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $164.52 Million, closed the last trade at $9.48 per share which meant it lost -$0.4 on the day or -4.05% during that session. The CLSK stock price is -47.47% off its 52-week high price of $13.98 and 89.77% above the 52-week low of $0.97. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.69 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.13 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.27.

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) trade information

Despite being -4.05% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 24 when the CLSK stock price touched $12.65- or saw a rise of 25.06%. Year-to-date, CleanSpark, Inc. shares have moved 77.2%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -22.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) have changed 69.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 953.93 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 185.95.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18, which means that the shares’ value could jump 89.87% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18 while the price target rests at a high of $18. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +89.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 89.87% from current levels.

CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +54.1%.