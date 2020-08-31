The consensus among analysts is that Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (HJLI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) trade information

Despite being -1.13% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 25 when the HJLI stock price touched $0.6 or saw a rise of 25.85%. Year-to-date, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. shares have moved -19.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) have changed 39.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 513.27 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 45.14.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 581.82% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +581.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 581.82% from current levels.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (HJLI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -39.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +72.3%.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.27% with a share float percentage of 1.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 270.12 Thousand shares worth more than $104.24 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.7% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 52.7 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.34 Thousand and represent 0.14% of shares outstanding.