General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has a beta value of 1.47 and has seen 4,134,303 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $42.68 Billion, closed the last trade at $29.87 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -0.5% during that session. The GM stock price is -33.18% off its 52-week high price of $39.78 and 52.03% above the 52-week low of $14.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.78 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 14.41 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that General Motors Company (GM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.26.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) trade information

Despite being -0.5% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 25 when the GM stock price touched $30.73- or saw a rise of 2.91%. Year-to-date, General Motors Company shares have moved -18.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) have changed 19.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.97 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $37.81, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.58% from current levels. The projected low price target is $27 while the price target rests at a high of $60. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +100.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -9.61% from current levels.

General Motors Company (GM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that General Motors Company shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -49.38%, compared to -23.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -26.7% and 2060% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -13.6%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $34.75 Billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $34.32 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $35.47 Billion and $30.83 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -2% for the current quarter and 11.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +22.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -15.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.33%.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.03% with a share float percentage of 84.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with General Motors Company having a total of 1352 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 105.17 Million shares worth more than $2.66 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 7.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 95.98 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.43 Billion and represent 6.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.64% shares in the company for having 37741417 shares of worth $784.27 Million while later fund manager owns 33.16 Million shares of worth $838.99 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.32% of company’s outstanding stock.