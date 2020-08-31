Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) has a beta value of 2.62 and has seen 7,819,891 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.39 Billion, closed the last trade at $6.43 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -2.58% during that session. The ET stock price is -118.82% off its 52-week high price of $14.07 and 41.68% above the 52-week low of $3.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 17.65 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 24.44 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Energy Transfer LP (ET) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.24.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) trade information

Despite being -2.58% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 25 when the ET stock price touched $6.76-4 or saw a rise of 4.81%. Year-to-date, Energy Transfer LP shares have moved -49.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) have changed -1.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 44.87 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.84.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.47, which means that the shares’ value could jump 62.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +133.28% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -6.69% from current levels.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Energy Transfer LP shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -44.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -71.32%, compared to -12.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -25% and -31.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -18%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.57 Billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $10.98 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $13.49 Billion and $13.72 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -21.7% for the current quarter and -20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +19% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +1.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -6.9%.

ET Dividends

Energy Transfer LP is expected to release its next earnings report in Aug, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.22 at a share yield of 18.48%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 8.63%.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.67% with a share float percentage of 69.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Energy Transfer LP having a total of 870 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackstone Group Inc. with over 161.58 Million shares worth more than $1.15 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Blackstone Group Inc. held 5.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 68.91 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $490.67 Million and represent 2.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.85% shares in the company for having 49935482 shares of worth $407.47 Million while later fund manager owns 30.04 Million shares of worth $245.13 Million as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.11% of company’s outstanding stock.