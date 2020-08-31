Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,845,783 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $179.54 Million, closed the last trade at $2.8 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -3.11% during that session. The SOLO stock price is -114.29% off its 52-week high price of $6 and 68.21% above the 52-week low of $0.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.91 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 15.15 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) trade information

Despite being -3.11% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 26 when the SOLO stock price touched $3.30-1 or saw a rise of 15.15%. Year-to-date, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares have moved 30.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) have changed -6.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.08 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.14.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 105.36% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $7.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +167.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 42.86% from current levels.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +49.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -35.94%, compared to -19.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 21.4% and -7.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +35.3%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $100Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $510Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $200Million and $224.31 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -50% for the current quarter and 127.4% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -126.2%.