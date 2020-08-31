CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) has a beta value of 1.59 and has seen 7,973,507 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.43 Million, closed the last trade at $0.37 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 1.93% during that session. The CHFS stock price is -689.19% off its 52-week high price of $2.92 and 18.92% above the 52-week low of $0.3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.79 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.85 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CHF Solutions, Inc. (CHFS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.26.

CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) trade information

Sporting 1.93% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 24 when the CHFS stock price touched $0.4625 or saw a rise of 20.22%. Year-to-date, CHF Solutions, Inc. shares have moved -57.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) have changed -53.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.89 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.15.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.65, which means that the shares’ value could jump 345.95% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.5 while the price target rests at a high of $1.8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +386.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 305.41% from current levels.

CHF Solutions, Inc. (CHFS) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +77.9%.