Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) has a beta value of 2.96 and has seen 2,627,616 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $113.33 Million, closed the last trade at $1.14 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 3.64% during that session. The MARK stock price is -212.28% off its 52-week high price of $3.56 and 78.07% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.25 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.73 Million shares.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) trade information

Sporting 3.64% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 24 when the MARK stock price touched $1.25 or saw a rise of 8.8%. Year-to-date, Remark Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 121.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) have changed -17.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.02 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.28.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (MARK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Remark Holdings, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +99.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -53.85%, compared to 5.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 63.6% and 75% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +82.1%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.82 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.59 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $686Million and $260Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 311.1% for the current quarter and 1280.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +19.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -8.9%.