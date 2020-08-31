So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,362,989 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.34 Billion, closed the last trade at $12.57 per share which meant it gained $0.88 on the day or 7.53% during that session. The SY stock price is -27.76% off its 52-week high price of $16.06 and 36.12% above the 52-week low of $8.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.06 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 820.78 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that So-Young International Inc. (SY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.13.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) trade information

Sporting 7.53% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 24 when the SY stock price touched $13.30- or saw a rise of 5.49%. Year-to-date, So-Young International Inc. shares have moved 2.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) have changed -6.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.35 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that So-Young International Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +0.64% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 160% and 109.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +30.6%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $65.11 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $77.62 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $42.64 Million and $50.71 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 52.7% for the current quarter and 53.1% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +413.6%.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 37.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.29% with a share float percentage of 47.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with So-Young International Inc. having a total of 50 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are TB Alternative Assets Ltd. with over 12.52 Million shares worth more than $169.88 Million. As of June 29, 2020, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. held 96.3% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is First Manhattan Company, with the holding of over 4.3 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $58.37 Million and represent 33.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.45% shares in the company for having 579025 shares of worth $6Million while later fund manager owns 563.98 Thousand shares of worth $7.65 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.34% of company’s outstanding stock.