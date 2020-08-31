CorMedix Inc. (NYSE:CRMD) has a beta value of 2.66 and has seen 1,234,370 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $157.13 Million, closed the last trade at $5.04 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 4.35% during that session. The CRMD stock price is -71.43% off its 52-week high price of $8.64 and 57.14% above the 52-week low of $2.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 473.83 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 386.71 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.23.

CorMedix Inc. (NYSE:CRMD) trade information

Sporting 4.35% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 31 when the CRMD stock price touched $5.08-0 or saw a rise of 0.4%. Year-to-date, CorMedix Inc. shares have moved -30.5%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSE:CRMD) have changed 13.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.64 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 108.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $11. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +118.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 98.41% from current levels.

CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CorMedix Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -14.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.37%, compared to 12.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 83% and -23.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -32.9%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $50Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $50Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $60Million and $25Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -16.7% for the current quarter and 100% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +17.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -19.7%.