VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) saw 1,848,969 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.67. Company’s recent per share price level of $147.03 trading at $4.13 or 2.89% assigns it a market valuation of $61.81 Billion. VMW’s stock is at a discount of -17.91% from its 52-week high price of $173.37 and is indicating a premium of 41.51% from its 52-week low price of $86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.42 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.49 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For VMware, Inc. (VMW), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.9. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 27 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 17 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.36 in the current quarter.

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.89%, in the last five days VMW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 27 when the stock touched $146.9 price level, adding 0.48% to its value on the day. VMware, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -3.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.29% in past 5-day. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) showed a performance of 5.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.43 Million shares which calculate 4.99 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $175.29 to the stock, which implies a rise of 19.22% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $149 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $210. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +42.83% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 1.34% for stock’s current value.

VMware, Inc. (VMW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that VMware, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +18.57% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -3.69% while that of industry is 0.4. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -8.7% in the current quarter and calculating -13.7% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.6% from the last financial year’s standing.

22 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.8 Billion for the same. And 22 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.19 Billion in the next quarter that will end in January 01, 2021. Company posted $2.46 Billion and $3.07 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 14.1% while estimating it to be 3.8% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 8.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -39.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9%

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.52% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 72.85% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 101.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 801 institutions for VMware, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at VMW for having 6.48 Million shares of worth $1Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 5.79% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dodge & Cox Inc, which was holding about 6.13 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.48% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $948.66 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Legg Mason Clearbridge Large Cap Growth Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2252278 shares of worth $272.75 Million or 2.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.74 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $270.01 Million in the company or a holder of 1.56% of company’s stock.