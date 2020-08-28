In recent trading session, Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) saw 1,339,691 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.92 trading at -$0.52 or -6.99% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $499.12 Million. That current trading price of VKTX’s stock is at a discount of -28.18% from its 52-week high price of $8.87 and is indicating a premium of 52.89% from its 52-week low price of $3.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.1 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.32 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -6.99%, in the last five days VKTX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Aug 26 when the stock touched $8.20-1 price level, adding 15.97% to its value on the day. Viking Therapeutics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -14.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.05% in past 5-day. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) showed a performance of 4.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.73 Million shares which calculate 6.61 days to cover the short interests.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 32.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 6.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 40%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.98% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 56.67% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 63.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 202 institutions for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC is the top institutional holder at VKTX for having 8.46 Million shares of worth $61.02 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 11.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 4.79 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.58% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $34.52 Million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2352199 shares of worth $16.82 Million or 3.23% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.03 Million shares on April 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $11.69 Million in the company or a holder of 2.79% of company’s stock.