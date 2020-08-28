In last trading session, Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) saw 1,228,178 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $272.01 trading at -$6.28 or -2.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $50.96 Billion. That closing price of SPOT’s stock is at a discount of -10.17% from its 52-week high price of $299.67 and is indicating a premium of 59.86% from its 52-week low price of $109.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.36 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.85 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 29 analysts covering the stock, 6 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.63 in the current quarter.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.26%, in the last five days SPOT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Aug 26 when the stock touched $280 price level, adding 2.85% to its value on the day. Spotify Technology S.A.’s shares saw a change of 81.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1% in past 5-day. Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) showed a performance of -0.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.21 Million shares which calculate 1.13 days to cover the short interests.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Spotify Technology S.A. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +98.37% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -233.7% while that of industry is 3.6. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -257.5% in the current quarter and calculating 36% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 39% from the last financial year’s standing.

21 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.37 Billion for the same. And 21 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.59 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $1.96 Billion and $1.85 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 20.6% while estimating it to be 39.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -133.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 29.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 58.54% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 82.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 572 institutions for Spotify Technology S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at SPOT for having 22.1 Million shares of worth $5.7 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 12.33% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 17.39 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.7% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.49 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Growth Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 4839569 shares of worth $875.62 Million or 2.7% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.39 Million shares on March 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $289.9 Million in the company or a holder of 1.33% of company’s stock.