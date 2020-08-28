In last trading session, Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) saw 4,234,368 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.12 trading at -$0.26 or -1.94% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $905.28 Million. That closing price of SPAQ’s stock is at a discount of -64.63% from its 52-week high price of $21.6 and is indicating a premium of 25.69% from its 52-week low price of $9.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.36 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.04 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.94%, in the last five days SPAQ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Aug 26 when the stock touched $14.32- price level, adding 8.4% to its value on the day. Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s shares saw a change of 29.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.89% in past 5-day. Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) showed a performance of -2.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 557.01 Million shares which calculate 92.22 days to cover the short interests.

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 71.41% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 71.41%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 48 institutions for Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC is the top institutional holder at SPAQ for having 5.26 Million shares of worth $56.34 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 9.52% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C., which was holding about 4.95 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.97% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $53.09 Million.

On the other hand, Merger Fund, The and Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 821726 shares of worth $8.81 Million or 1.49% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 65.84 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $705.83 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.12% of company’s stock.