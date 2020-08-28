In last trading session, Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) saw 12,616,248 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $30.85 trading at $0.62 or 2.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $17.39 Billion. That closing price of WORK’s stock is at a discount of -29.89% from its 52-week high price of $40.07 and is indicating a premium of 51.05% from its 52-week low price of $15.1. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.43 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 19.22 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.05%, in the last five days WORK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 27 when the stock touched $31.20- price level, adding 1.12% to its value on the day. Slack Technologies, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 37.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.9% in past 5-day. Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) showed a performance of 5.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 58.5 Million shares which calculate 3.04 days to cover the short interests.

Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Slack Technologies, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +14.17% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 59.2% while that of industry is 3.6. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 78.6% in the current quarter and calculating -150% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 38.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

20 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $209.1 Million for the same. And 20 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $223.73 Million in the next quarter that will end in October 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -268.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.39% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 65.68% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 65.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 396 institutions for Slack Technologies, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at WORK for having 65.05 Million shares of worth $2.02 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 15.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 40.56 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.53% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.26 Billion.

On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 13686173 shares of worth $367.34 Million or 3.22% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.86 Million shares on March 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $184.18 Million in the company or a holder of 1.61% of company’s stock.