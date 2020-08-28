In last trading session, salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) saw 22,780,058 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $276.32 trading at $4 or 1.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $248.96 Billion. That closing price of CRM’s stock is at a discount of -0.71% from its 52-week high price of $278.28 and is indicating a premium of 58.28% from its 52-week low price of $115.29. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 15.6 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.96 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For salesforce.com, inc. (CRM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 42 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 35 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.75 in the current quarter.

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.47%, in the last five days CRM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 27 when the stock touched $278.28 price level, adding 0.7% to its value on the day. salesforce.com, inc.’s shares saw a change of 69.9% in year-to-date performance and have moved 31.89% in past 5-day. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) showed a performance of 44.7% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.78 Million shares which calculate 1.55 days to cover the short interests.

salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) estimates and forecasts

31 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.23 Billion for the same. And 31 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.5 Billion in the next quarter that will end in January 01, 2021. Company posted $4.51 Billion and $4.85 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 16% while estimating it to be 13.4% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -89.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18.32%