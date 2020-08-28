In last trading session, Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) saw 4,042,071 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.19. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.2 trading at $0.2 or 2.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.33 Billion. That closing price of PAGP’s stock is at a discount of -224.44% from its 52-week high price of $23.36 and is indicating a premium of 57.78% from its 52-week low price of $3.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.04 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.98 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.28 in the current quarter.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.86%, in the last five days PAGP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Aug 21 when the stock touched $7.72-6 price level, adding 6.74% to its value on the day. Plains GP Holdings, L.P.’s shares saw a change of -62.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.01% in past 5-day. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) showed a performance of -10.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.6 Million shares which calculate 0.87 days to cover the short interests.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -47.71% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 319.4% while that of industry is -10.9. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -31.7% in the current quarter and calculating -8.6% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -25.6% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.96 Billion for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.85 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $7.89 Billion and $9.15 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -24.4% while estimating it to be -25.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 9.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -7.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -13.5%

PAGP Dividends

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 04 and August 04, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 10.29%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.72 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 8.07%.