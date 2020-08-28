In last trading session, Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN) saw 1,136,630 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.55 trading at -$0.01 or -1.68% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $125.98 Million. That closing price of PTN’s stock is at a discount of -105.46% from its 52-week high price of $1.13 and is indicating a premium of 34.55% from its 52-week low price of $0.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.19 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.68 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.02 in the current quarter.

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.68%, in the last five days PTN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Aug 21 when the stock touched $0.5817 price level, adding 5.54% to its value on the day. Palatin Technologies, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -29.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.14% in past 5-day. Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN) showed a performance of -9.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.5 Million shares which calculate 3.92 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.17 to the stock, which implies a rise of 294.55% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +445.45% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 172.73% for stock’s current value.

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 26.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 40.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%