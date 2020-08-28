In recent trading session, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) saw 1,545,565 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $44.41 trading at $0.22 or 0.5% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $14.5 Billion. That current trading price of PAGS’s stock is at a discount of -20.13% from its 52-week high price of $53.35 and is indicating a premium of 69.42% from its 52-week low price of $13.58. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.65 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.73 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 14 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.21 in the current quarter.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.5%, in the last five days PAGS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Aug 28 when the stock touched $45.76- price level, adding 2.74% to its value on the day. PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 30.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.28% in past 5-day. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) showed a performance of 18.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.08 Million shares which calculate 9.87 days to cover the short interests.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +40.87% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -20.37% while that of industry is -11. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -25% in the current quarter and calculating 8.7% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $284.17 Million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $328.03 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $270.7 Million and $291.4 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 5% while estimating it to be 12.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 117.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 45.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.22%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 107.49% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 107.5%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 319 institutions for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors is the top institutional holder at PAGS for having 32.35 Million shares of worth $1.14 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 19.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital World Investors, which was holding about 20.4 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $721.09 Million.

On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund and Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 26877697 shares of worth $949.86 Million or 16.56% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 14.81 Million shares on April 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $375.25 Million in the company or a holder of 9.13% of company’s stock.