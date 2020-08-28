In last trading session, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) saw 1,801,128 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $106.99 trading at -$3.72 or -3.36% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.01 Billion. That closing price of OLLI’s stock is at a discount of -5.22% from its 52-week high price of $112.58 and is indicating a premium of 73.05% from its 52-week low price of $28.83. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.33 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.39 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.9 in the current quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -3.36%, in the last five days OLLI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Aug 26 when the stock touched $112.58 price level, adding 4.97% to its value on the day. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 63.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.55% in past 5-day. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) showed a performance of -0.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.24 Million shares which calculate 6.65 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $116.38 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8.78% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $85 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $135. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +26.18% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -20.55% for stock’s current value.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +110.32% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 43.8% while that of industry is 7.3. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 157.1% in the current quarter and calculating 29.3% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 23.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $513.97 Million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $391.48 Million in the next quarter that will end in October 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 31.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 4.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18.15%

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.5% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 112.7% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 130.3%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 386 institutions for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC is the top institutional holder at OLLI for having 6.21 Million shares of worth $606.47 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 9.73% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 6.11 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.58% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $596.91 Million.

On the other hand, Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 4783672 shares of worth $221.68 Million or 7.5% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.74 Million shares on March 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $126.86 Million in the company or a holder of 4.29% of company’s stock.