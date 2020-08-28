In recent trading session, Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) saw 19,226,892 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.23 trading at $1.27 or 32.17% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $13.95 Million. That current trading price of NSYS’s stock is at a discount of -42.64% from its 52-week high price of $7.46 and is indicating a premium of 51.82% from its 52-week low price of $2.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 40.54 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.7 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 32.17%, in the last five days NSYS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Aug 28 when the stock touched $6.50-1 price level, adding 18.77% to its value on the day. Nortech Systems Incorporated’s shares saw a change of 8.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.76% in past 5-day. Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) showed a performance of 18.65% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.76 Million shares which calculate 0.18 days to cover the short interests.

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NSYS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -28% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -849.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 64.35% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.25% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7 institutions for Nortech Systems Incorporated that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at NSYS for having 46.96 Thousand shares of worth $201.45 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 1.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc., which was holding about 26.73 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $114.65 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 9269 shares of worth $31.7 Thousand or 0.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.5 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $6.44 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.06% of company’s stock.