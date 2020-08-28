Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) saw 2,582,277 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $84.99 trading at -$0.83 or -0.97% assigns it a market valuation of $215.14 Billion. MRK’s stock is at a discount of -9% from its 52-week high price of $92.64 and is indicating a premium of 23.23% from its 52-week low price of $65.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.02 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.89 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.9. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.4 in the current quarter.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.97%, in the last five days MRK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Aug 25 when the stock touched $86.29- price level, adding 1.43% to its value on the day. Merck & Co., Inc.’s shares saw a change of -6.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.09% in past 5-day. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) showed a performance of 6.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.8 Million shares which calculate 1.33 days to cover the short interests.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Merck & Co., Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +12.1% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 9.83% while that of industry is 8.2. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -7.3% in the current quarter and calculating 24.1% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $12.07 Billion for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $12.79 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $12.4 Billion and $11.87 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -2.6% while estimating it to be 7.8% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -1.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 58.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.25%

MRK Dividends

Merck & Co., Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 27 and October 27, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 2.85%, the share has a forward dividend of 2.44 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 2.98%.