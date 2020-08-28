In last trading session, Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) saw 1,743,251 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.5 trading at -$1.77 or -7% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.43 Billion. That closing price of MAXR’s stock is at a discount of -19.66% from its 52-week high price of $28.12 and is indicating a premium of 71.57% from its 52-week low price of $6.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.07 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.65 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.06 in the current quarter.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -7%, in the last five days MAXR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Aug 24 when the stock touched $27.74- price level, adding 15.29% to its value on the day. Maxar Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of 49.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.89% in past 5-day. Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) showed a performance of 41.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.99 Million shares which calculate 4.84 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $23.28 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -0.94% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $16.54 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $27. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +14.89% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -29.62% for stock’s current value.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Maxar Technologies Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +54.5% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 276.7% while that of industry is 9.9. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 6% in the current quarter and calculating 10.1% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 37.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $560.3 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $550.57 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2018. Company posted $337.89 Million and $545.1 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 65.8% while estimating it to be 1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 1.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 109.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.18%

MAXR Dividends

Maxar Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 05 and August 05, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.15%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.04 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 3.31%.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.47% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 93.87% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 196 institutions for Maxar Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at MAXR for having 5.24 Million shares of worth $94.12 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 8.61% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 4.5 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.4% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $80.9 Million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 4018030 shares of worth $60.55 Million or 6.6% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.76 Million shares on March 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $18.78 Million in the company or a holder of 2.89% of company’s stock.