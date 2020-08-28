In last trading session, Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) saw 4,445,755 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.69. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.63 trading at -$0.22 or -3.76% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $687.27 Million. That closing price of LLNW’s stock is at a discount of -45.47% from its 52-week high price of $8.19 and is indicating a premium of 58.26% from its 52-week low price of $2.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.65 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.31 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -3.76%, in the last five days LLNW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Aug 21 when the stock touched $6.44-1 price level, adding 12.58% to its value on the day. Limelight Networks, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 37.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.06% in past 5-day. Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) showed a performance of -12.03% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.53 Million shares which calculate 3.79 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.86 to the stock, which implies a rise of 57.37% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.6 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +77.62% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 34.99% for stock’s current value.

Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Limelight Networks, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +11.6% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 50% while that of industry is 1.7. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 100% in the current quarter and calculating -40% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 17.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $58.94 Million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $62Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $51.32 Million and $60.13 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 14.8% while estimating it to be 3.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 14.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -276.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15%

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 82.04% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 85.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 191 institutions for Limelight Networks, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at LLNW for having 8.78 Million shares of worth $64.6 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 7.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 6.24 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $45.93 Million.

On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 4682001 shares of worth $23.74 Million or 3.84% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.22 Million shares on March 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $18.33 Million in the company or a holder of 2.63% of company’s stock.