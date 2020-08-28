In last trading session, GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) saw 2,839,379 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.6 trading at -$0.36 or -2.58% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.26 Billion. That closing price of GOCO’s stock is at a discount of -93.01% from its 52-week high price of $26.25 and is indicating a premium of 5.07% from its 52-week low price of $12.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.76 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.36 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For GoHealth, Inc. (GOCO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.9. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $23.44 to the stock, which implies a rise of 72.35% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $18 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $27. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +98.53% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 32.35% for stock’s current value.

GoHealth, Inc. (GOCO) estimates and forecasts

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $176.52 Million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $451.91 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -246.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%