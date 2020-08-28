In last trading session, Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) saw 1,508,692 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.7. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.29 trading at $0.06 or 4.88% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $21.6 Million. That closing price of CETX’s stock is at a discount of -190.7% from its 52-week high price of $3.75 and is indicating a premium of 53.49% from its 52-week low price of $0.6. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.22 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.09 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cemtrex, Inc. (CETX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.88%, in the last five days CETX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Aug 21 when the stock touched $1.36 price level, adding 5.15% to its value on the day. Cemtrex, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -0.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.19% in past 5-day. Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) showed a performance of -15.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 121.7 Million shares which calculate 19.98 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12 to the stock, which implies a rise of 830.23% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +830.23% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 830.23% for stock’s current value.

Cemtrex, Inc. (CETX) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $31Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $31.72 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2019. Company posted $17.98 Million and $17.29 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 72.4% while estimating it to be 83.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -68.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 28.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%