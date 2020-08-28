In last trading session, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) saw 13,498,687 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.3. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.81 trading at -$0.92 or -7.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.98 Billion. That closing price of INO’s stock is at a discount of -186.11% from its 52-week high price of $33.79 and is indicating a premium of 83.74% from its 52-week low price of $1.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.93 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 32.09 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.9. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.19 in the current quarter.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -7.23%, in the last five days INO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Aug 21 when the stock touched $14.78- price level, adding 20.09% to its value on the day. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 257.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved -20.52% in past 5-day. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) showed a performance of -43.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 47.28 Million shares which calculate 1.47 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $19.38 to the stock, which implies a rise of 64.1% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $36. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +204.83% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -32.26% for stock’s current value.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +175.93% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 28.7% while that of industry is 12.8. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 24% in the current quarter and calculating 50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 130.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.05 Million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.91 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $866Million and $279Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 252.2% while estimating it to be 1659.9% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -14.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -15.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%