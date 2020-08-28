ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) saw 2,050,224 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.39 trading at $0.22 or 2.63% assigns it a market valuation of $32.9 Billion. ING’s stock is at a discount of -48.27% from its 52-week high price of $12.44 and is indicating a premium of 46.13% from its 52-week low price of $4.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.33 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.2 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.63%, in the last five days ING remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Aug 28 when the stock touched $8.41-0 price level, adding 0.36% to its value on the day. ING Groep N.V.’s shares saw a change of -30.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.69% in past 5-day. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) showed a performance of 15.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.56 Million shares which calculate 0.9 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.71 to the stock, which implies a rise of 15.73% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.58 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $11.96. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +42.55% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -9.65% for stock’s current value.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 1.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0.4%

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.32% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 314 institutions for ING Groep N.V. that are currently holding shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at ING for having 49.71 Million shares of worth $342.97 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 1.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, which was holding about 10.24 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $70.69 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard/Windsor Fund Inc. and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 10549795 shares of worth $58.02 Million or 0.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 895.94 Thousand shares on April 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $4.93 Million in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.