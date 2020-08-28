ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) saw 4,008,583 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.23 trading at $0.55 or 5.1% assigns it a market valuation of $38.09 Billion. IBN’s stock is at a discount of -37.31% from its 52-week high price of $15.42 and is indicating a premium of 38.91% from its 52-week low price of $6.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.09 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.98 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ICICI Bank Limited (IBN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 46 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 4 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 42 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.12 in the current quarter.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.1%, in the last five days IBN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Aug 28 when the stock touched $11.27- price level, adding 0.62% to its value on the day. ICICI Bank Limited’s shares saw a change of -25.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.13% in past 5-day. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) showed a performance of 17.15% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.79 Million shares which calculate 2.23 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.41 to the stock, which implies a rise of 10.51% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $11.09 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14.03. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +24.93% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1.25% for stock’s current value.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ICICI Bank Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -23% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 39.39% while that of industry is -29.8. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 140% in the current quarter and calculating -40% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 33.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 188.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.9% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 19.91%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 511 institutions for ICICI Bank Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Harding Loevner LLC is the top institutional holder at IBN for having 50.74 Million shares of worth $471.36 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 1.57% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 48.89 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.51% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $454.21 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 31032707 shares of worth $269.98 Million or 0.96% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 18.57 Million shares on April 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $181.29 Million in the company or a holder of 0.57% of company’s stock.