Gevo Inc. (GEVO) was sporting 18.35% higher on Thursday with a weekly volatility of 24.43%. The development came on the heels of news that Gevo’s intellectual property has been valued at $412 million. The company announced the completion of a valuation of its IP including knowledge, patents, and patents applied for registration and trade secrets. The company which evaluated and analyzed Gevo’s IP was Peak Value. The analysis was made to see the company’s ability to monetize or license its IP across the world.

Peak Value’s review of the IP gave it an estimated value of $412 million. The analysis firm evaluated the IP from income point of view. Cash flows from project where Gevo was directly involved were point of focus of the analysis firm. The analysis also reviewed the ability of Gevo to license-out its IP to markets producing renewable energy using biofuels.

It’s encouraging to see the company’s IP valuation escalating, said Patrick R. Gruber, Chief Executive Officer of Gevo. This highlights that not only our products are reliable but technology we offer is also advanced. Also our patents are aligned with indigenous technology we developed. This valuation will help company to get financing enough to build larger plants. That will help the company building facilities to mass produce its products. And getting such a valuation by an external source will help the company attract more investors. To make diesel fuel, jet fuel and renewable gasoline products with low carbon emissions, Gevo uses isobutanol. Gruber said that the external valuation highlights that we are going in the right direction to success.

Gevo has inked an IP Valuation Engagement Agreement with Peak Value. And the latest valuation was part of that agreement for which Gevo paid Peak Value.