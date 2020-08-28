In last trading session, Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI) saw 976,788 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.14 trading at -$4.81 or -19.28% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $288.95 Million. That closing price of GBLI’s stock is at a discount of -72.05% from its 52-week high price of $34.65 and is indicating a premium of 15.04% from its 52-week low price of $17.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.24 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 24.93 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -19.28%, in the last five days GBLI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Aug 25 when the stock touched $26.32- price level, adding 23.48% to its value on the day. Global Indemnity Limited’s shares saw a change of -32.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved -21.17% in past 5-day. Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI) showed a performance of -14.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 51.11 Million shares which calculate 2.05 days to cover the short interests.

Global Indemnity Limited (GBLI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 14.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 221.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10%

GBLI Dividends

Global Indemnity Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 03 and November 09, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 4.01%, the share has a forward dividend of 1 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.37% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.07% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 98.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 110 institutions for Global Indemnity Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Richmond Hill Investments, LLC is the top institutional holder at GBLI for having 2.4 Million shares of worth $57.39 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 23.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 1.14 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $27.29 Million.

On the other hand, American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd and Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 375328 shares of worth $9.23 Million or 3.67% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 316.04 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $7.57 Million in the company or a holder of 3.09% of company’s stock.