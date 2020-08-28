Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) saw 1,460,082 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.13 trading at $0.14 or 0.88% assigns it a market valuation of $52.67 Billion. EQNR’s stock is at a discount of -30.44% from its 52-week high price of $21.04 and is indicating a premium of 47.86% from its 52-week low price of $8.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.55 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.32 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Equinor ASA (EQNR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.88%, in the last five days EQNR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Aug 25 when the stock touched $16.53- price level, adding 2.54% to its value on the day. Equinor ASA’s shares saw a change of -19.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.67% in past 5-day. Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) showed a performance of 7.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.2 Million shares which calculate 2.17 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $18.76 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.31% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $18.52 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $19. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +17.79% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 14.82% for stock’s current value.

Equinor ASA (EQNR) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $16.52 Billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $16.55 Billion in the next quarter that will end in September 01, 2019. Company posted $18.07 Billion and $19.14 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -8.6% while estimating it to be -13.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -14.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -75.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 27.7%

EQNR Dividends

Equinor ASA is more likely release its next earnings report in August, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 2.23%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.36 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 5.07%.