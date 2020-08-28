In recent trading session, DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) saw 7,795,138 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $37.2 trading at -$1.86 or -4.76% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $13.15 Billion. That current trading price of DKNG’s stock is at a discount of -20.4% from its 52-week high price of $44.79 and is indicating a premium of 73.55% from its 52-week low price of $9.84. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.49 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 14.87 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For DraftKings Inc. (DKNG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.9. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.26 in the current quarter.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.76%, in the last five days DKNG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Aug 26 when the stock touched $40.72- price level, adding 9.2% to its value on the day. DraftKings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 245.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.19% in past 5-day. DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) showed a performance of 6.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 20.36 Million shares which calculate 1.37 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $47.45 to the stock, which implies a rise of 27.55% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $35 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $60. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +61.29% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -5.91% for stock’s current value.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) estimates and forecasts

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $131.73 Million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $204.17 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 40%