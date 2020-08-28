In last trading session, Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) saw 62,977,880 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.67. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.45 trading at $0.16 or 57.2% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $22.97 Million. That closing price of DXLG’s stock is at a discount of -322.22% from its 52-week high price of $1.9 and is indicating a premium of 51.11% from its 52-week low price of $0.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.67 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.15 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Destination XL Group, Inc. (DXLG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 57.2%, in the last five days DXLG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 27 when the stock touched $0.519 price level, adding 13.37% to its value on the day. Destination XL Group, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -64.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved 56.71% in past 5-day. Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) showed a performance of 8.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.11 Million shares which calculate 0.35 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3 to the stock, which implies a rise of 566.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +566.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 566.67% for stock’s current value.

Destination XL Group, Inc. (DXLG) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $57.23 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $123.86 Million in the next quarter that will end in July 01, 2020. Company posted $117.07 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -51.1%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 42.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15%